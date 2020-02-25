Ivanka Trump pulls out a crisp formal sherwani from Anita Dongre's closet for her Rashtrapati Bhavan visit

The daughter of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, visited India for the second time. She picked out an outfit by Indian designer Anita Dongre for the occasion.

With the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump in India with his family, the internet is already in a tizzy with the glamorous images of the First family having a gala time in India. Among the members, Ivanka Trump along with her husband Jared Kushner also travelled and looked impeccable as they posed in front of the Taj Mahal and today, made a stunning appearance at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

For the event, Ivanka picked out a pristine white indo-western outfit by Indian designer Anita Dongre. She picked out a crisp white full-sleeve bandhgala sherwani that is made from handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal and is a classic style that has been created 23 years ago by the designer. It also featured large buttons and Ivanka paired this with straight white pants of the same colour to complete her look. Matching ballet flats with large buckles on them completed her elegant yet classy look. Her hair was styled into her usual sleek bob while minimal makeup completed her look for the event.

Ivanka has been sporting classic Indian pieces in every way that she could. Yesterday in Gujarat, with her floral red and white dress she completed her look with pearl jhumkas as she posed in front of the Taj Mahal with her husband Jared.

For their visits to India, Kate Middleton, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Sophie Turner, Hillary Clinton and more have also worn pieces by Anita Dongre during their visits to India. What are your thoughts on Ivanka's outfit and that she is picking more ethnic numbers while in the country? Comment below and let us know.

