J. Crew, the American retailer is reportedly out of business and to file for bankruptcy

As per reports, the retailer was facing financial distress and is reportedly filing bankruptcy this weekend.

The J.Crew Group that runs J.Crew and Madewell stores is most likely filing bankruptcy this weekend according to reports in CNBC. For quite some time, the clothing retailer has been facing financial troubles with constant ups and downs in the past few years.

According to Business Insider, the company faced a bit of identity crisis around 2011 when they increased their prices when their shoppers were looking for more budget-conscious options. To which the former CEO, Mickey Drexler admitted was a mistake made by the company.

Drexler left the CEO position in 2017 after serving the company for almost 14 years. Around the same time, the company avoided filing for bankruptcy.

Now, at this crucial stage, J.Crew is facing a similar problem considering that the sales have gone for a toss because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business of Fashion, ‘ It has about $1.7 billion in debt. J.Crew has spent years trying to reverse its decline. But the brand hasn't been able to keep up with fast-fashion retailers, online and off, that can quickly pump out clothes based off the latest trends, at lower prices.’

If they file this bankruptcy, they will most likely shut their 140 Madewell stores and 170 J.Crew Factory stores.

Considering that these are uncertain times, the pandemic has caused quite a lot of companies to look at their consumptions and sales patterns. With fewer shoppers using their disposable income to buy products, it won’t come by as a surprise if another retailer decides to shut its doors.

