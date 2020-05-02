J. Crew, the American retailer is reportedly out of business and to file for bankruptcy
The J.Crew Group that runs J.Crew and Madewell stores is most likely filing bankruptcy this weekend according to reports in CNBC. For quite some time, the clothing retailer has been facing financial troubles with constant ups and downs in the past few years.
According to Business Insider, the company faced a bit of identity crisis around 2011 when they increased their prices when their shoppers were looking for more budget-conscious options. To which the former CEO, Mickey Drexler admitted was a mistake made by the company.
Drexler left the CEO position in 2017 after serving the company for almost 14 years. Around the same time, the company avoided filing for bankruptcy.
Now, at this crucial stage, J.Crew is facing a similar problem considering that the sales have gone for a toss because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to Business of Fashion, ‘ It has about $1.7 billion in debt. J.Crew has spent years trying to reverse its decline. But the brand hasn't been able to keep up with fast-fashion retailers, online and off, that can quickly pump out clothes based off the latest trends, at lower prices.’
After years of struggling with declining sales and mounting debt, J.Crew is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend. The American #fashion retailer is trying to secure $400 million in financing during bankruptcy operations, sources told CNBC. It has about $1.7 billion in debt. Most of its 180 stores have remained closed during the Covid-19 crisis. Madewell, the company's sister brand known for its denim, was supposed to spin off in a separate IPO earlier this year, but those plans were scrapped. J.Crew did not immediately respond to a request from BoF for comment. J.Crew has spent years trying to reverse its decline. But the brand hasn't been able to keep up with fast-fashion retailers, online and off, that can quickly pump out clothes based off the latest trends, at lower prices. In 2018, J.Crew relaunched under then-CEO Jim Brett, who tried to lower prices and make the company's designs more trendy. Brett exited his role 16 months after joining the company. J.Crew appointed Jan Singer, a former top executive from Victoria's Secret, in January. J.Crew joins a list of American brands buckling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney are reportedly close to filing for bankruptcy as well. In the UK, Oasis and Warehouse are closing down permanently. Follow the BoF Coronavirus liveblog for continuous updates. [Link in bio] : @shutterstock
If they file this bankruptcy, they will most likely shut their 140 Madewell stores and 170 J.Crew Factory stores.
Considering that these are uncertain times, the pandemic has caused quite a lot of companies to look at their consumptions and sales patterns. With fewer shoppers using their disposable income to buy products, it won’t come by as a surprise if another retailer decides to shut its doors.
What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.