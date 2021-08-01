Jacqueline Fernandez in a Dolce & Gabbana dress sparked a floral frenzy in us; Yay or Nay?

A floral dress is an all-season fitting number that swears by its potential to be pretty and perk up your style instantly. They’re easy to style, wear and love. Isn’t this what fashion should feel like for everyone? Whether you’ve grown fond of dressing up lately or during the lockdown, the flower power is never the one to be forgotten. It knows how to flatter each body type and paint a very alluring picture of you wherever you go. Ain’t a fan of floral? Rethink once you see Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest look.

The Race 3 actress proved that one cannot have a bad day with floral around. She donned the Dolce & Gabbana midi dress for the poster launch of her next movie soon hit the screens next month. Jacqueline coloured up the event in a printed sleeveless attire that featured an amazingly designed boned bustier with sweetheart neckline and attached white straps made with satin fabric that entailed a scalloped finish. The rest of the net fabric flowed down into a pleated flare. The dress was held together with a rear zip fastening.

Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi added a striking dose of pearls through earrings and ankle-strap heels to seal Jacqueline’s OOTD. Earrings and stilettos that match are a new tip we all need to borrow asap. We enjoyed the all-pink moment that was passed onto her makeup as well. Her eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush were all things love. With her eyeshadow and eyebrows groomed impeccably, the starlet looked everything princess-like.

What are your thoughts about this dress? Let us know in the comments below.

