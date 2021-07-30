Jacqueline Fernandez makes quite a case for the denim mini by Balmain; Yay or Nay?

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been known for her love for gorgeous, OTT ensembles and while larger than life gowns are her go-to, every now and then, she’ll surprise us with the chicest of outfits. Right from rocking a cosy airport look to making a statement in sarees, the actress has proved she can rock it all in style.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress’s photos surfaced on social media. In the series of pictures, Jacky is seen looking her chic self in a denim mini dress by Balmain. Denim has been a popular choice lately with most Gen-Z trends surrounded by the classic fabric so it’s no surprise that Fernandez chose a denim number. The dress bore a plunging-V neckline along with button-up details in the front it then cinched at the waist to show off her gorgeous curves while the short hem put all the attention on her long, toned legs. Adding to the look, the power shoulders added extra oomph to the look.

While the dress was a chic choice, she elevated the look with her hair and makeup game. She left her short, brunette mane down in soft waves while picking for a full face of glam. With filled-in brows, perfectly contoured cheeks and a neutral-toned pout, Jacqueline glammed up. Keeping the chic vibe alive, she picked out the very trendy saddle bag by Dior while rounding off the look with a pair of neutral-toned pointy pumps. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

