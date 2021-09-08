Jahnvi Kapoor is the epitome of charm in these Manish Malhotra creations

Jahnvi Kapoor is a true Gen Z style icon. Her comfort style has won the Internet repeatedly with her easy breezy kurtas, her mini bodycon dresses as well as her skinny jeans and white tees. While her gorgeous gowns have won us almost every time, it's her ethnic ensembles that stole our hearts. From her to-die-for OTT lehengas to her shimmery sarees, Jahnvi never fails to make us jealous. But she sets fire to our screens if she decides to don a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Manish Malhotra's friendship with the late legendary actress was very well-known. Thus it doesn't come as a surprise when her daughter ended up as his muse. The designer is the country's one of the most sought-after couturiers and just like Kavya from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania every girl wants to get married in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. So, we bring you a list where Jahnvi sizzled in his monotone masterpieces.

For Ahuja’s wedding reception, Jahnvi came in a baby blue lehenga with a ruffled dupatta paired with a strappy blouse. It featured the designer’s signature sequin work all over. Diamond earrings, subtle makeup and glossy pink lips rounded off her glamorous look.

Jahnvi recently dressed up in a cherry red lehenga by the ace couturier. The sequined lehenga bore a flowing skirt and a plunging blouse. To add to the monotone look, she draped a matching dupatta with the same sequined pattern. The sensuous look was completed with gam makeup, heavily kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow and loads of highlighter with nude lips.

Jahnvi has already established her love for lehengas. She donned another lehenga from Malhotra's Nooraniyat collection. The dazzling gold lehenga came with a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with multi-coloured embellishments. The skirt featured a studded waistband with a broad border at the hem that bore a criss-cross pattern. She wore a diamond necklace with diamond tops and kept her makeup oh so glam.

Can we just take a minute to appreciate this one? The shimmery sequined violet saree is accentuating Jahnvi's curves and her bralette blouse is clearly a winner. We are so in love with this.

For the designer's other collection, Ruhaaniyat, Jahnvi draped a yellow satin saree for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Diwali party. The saree featured intricate zari thread work on the border which she paired with an elbow-length sleeve blouse. The blouse bore the exact zari work pattern all over. It had a plunging back and a scooped neckline. She accessorised with gold pearl drop earrings and her effortless wavy hair and kohled eyes stole the show.

For Roohi promotions, Jahnvi stepped out in a white saree in which the blouse is the obvious show-stealer. The whole look exudes elegance and charm. The gold sleeveless blouse had sequined work run all over it that added to the saree's oomph.

Looking sensuous in her red lehenga, she again floored us with a classic red saree. She chose this red number that had sequin work at the border which she paired with a heavily sequined blouse. It flaunted an open back and a deep neckline. Showing off her curves, she didn't steal the limelight from her saree by opting for dewy makeup.

