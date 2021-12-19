Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her contemporary Anamika Khanna look with statement mirror earrings: Yay or Nay?

From stylish bodycon dresses to ethnic outfits Janhvi Kapoor has always managed to make a statement with her outfits. The actress has time and again experimented with not just her makeup but her outfits as well. This time around, she gave her outfits a contemporary spin in an indo-western look from Anamika Khanna's label.

The Dhadak actress was styled by Meagan Concessio for her latest photoshoot that took place in the midst of a canyon. For the shoot, the 24-year-old Ghost Stories actress rocked a printed floor-length printed kurta with gold detailed embroidery all over the outfit giving it a regal touch. The outfit even came with red detailing through the hem and on the waist. Janhvi's Anamika Khanna kurta also came with a thigh-high slit.

The actress paired this with statement earrings from Minerali which featured small mirrors on them and linked with a pearl giving them a contemporary look. Janhvi's makeup involved a flawless base, shimmery eyelids, filled-in brows, lots of highlighter on her cheekbones and lush pink lips completed her look. Her luscious locks were styled into glorious waves that were left loose around her face.

Janhvi's contemporary look is perfect for a simple traditional occasion or even an everyday look. What are your thoughts on her outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

