Janhvi Kapoor in an Alexandre Vauthier dress & thigh-high boots showed a cherry-licious look; Yay or Nay?

There's no chance ever for a red dress to look basic. We're convinced again. To reveal lots of skin and glamour was the language of the season gone by but could we bid a successful goodbye? The hangover is for real and as the said concept marches on to floor our hearts, here's a newfound reference for the party season. You'll look gorgeous and have lots of shine on, two of the best things to approve of. Janhvi Kapoor has hit the hot notes again and here's how to approach some oomph.

The 25-year-old just two days ago showed us how to bling in style. The stream now seems to be incessant as she donned an Alexandre Vauthier dress. It's not even a time to give it thought, red dresses are always a yes. Chandini Whabi picked out this strappy slip dress for the star which added to the sensuous style narrative she's riding on at the moment. It's all for the love of GoodLuck Jerry movie promotions and good news awaits our eyes almost every day. So many looks, can we stop swooning over? No, is the immediate answer.

Janhvi's bodycon dress featured an asymmetric frill hem which also took on the sexy take with its thigh-high slit and a criss-cross strappy back. Too deep, we see ‘steal now’ written on it. This dress had us in lustrous love with crystal embellishments put on it. We missed you, boot life. Her ensemble was combined and matched with thigh-high heeled booties. Simple earrings rounded off her look with a super glossy red pout, highlighted skin, and messy hairdo.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

