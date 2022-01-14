Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 6 Metallic lehengas and sarees you can wear for an intimate reception

Looks like we are back to having intimate wedding celebrations with only our close friends and family. You may think that now you do not have to make much effort trying to put together a stunning outfit, but an intimate wedding means lesser people which means more attention towards you. Hence, here we have a list of a few celeb-approved metallic sarees and lehengas that you can take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi loves a good Manish Malhotra creation, and the designer is often her go-to for events and special occasions. Janhvi chose a metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well. The ruby red blouse featured a flattering square neckline and wide straps. The actress paired the attire with statement red earrings and a simple ring.

Malaika Arora

Malaika donned a loosely draped Manish Malhotra saree that was adorned with intricate sequins divided into patterns all over the saree. She styled this metallic saree with a matching strappy blouse that looked striking together. To keep the shine game strong, she picked out an unjoined diamond choker and finger rings with emeralds.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit always manages to slay in every saree she dons. She wore a dazzling silver sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra and looked graceful as she posed for the camera. The saree was embellished in intricate gota-patti work and was teamed with a matching blouse with quarter sleeves. The Dhak Dhak girl completed her look by wearing a polki necklace and teardrop earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a metallic Manish Malhotra lehenga that was accentuated with varied crafts, rendered in several shades of purple. The lehenga was covered in intricate chikankari work and holographic sequins, reminiscent of architectural and geometric patterns. The voluminous skirt was teamed with a risqué corset-style top, rather than a conventional blouse. She skipped the jewels and let her outfit take the centre stage.

Ananya Panday

At actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s post-wedding sangeet cum reception, Ananya opted for a gold lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. The high-shine lehenga comprised a bralette blouse, a voluminous skirt and a dupatta. It was decked in metal beaten sequins, matte beads and glass crystals that were intricately sewn. It bore star and shell motifs running throughout the piece. Ananya ditched the earrings and opted for an uncut diamond choker and a stack of gold bangles.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty wore a spiffy and contemporary Manish Malhotra maroon saree. The saree was slightly different from the mainstream sarees, but definitely so magical. It featured a mini sleeveless blouse that entailed a stand-out feature of cape-sleeves that cascaded like an elongated train on both sides. Shilpa complemented this unique ensemble with stunning rings, bracelets and tear-drop earrings.

Which actress’ metallic attire would you take inspiration from? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Celeb-approved simple palazzo suits for intimate Lohri celebrations