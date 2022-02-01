Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 7 celeb-approved white mini dresses you need to make February fab

The month of Valentine's Day fanfare has officially begun and let's get it straight we're not here to ride on all things red wave. Speaking of 'what to wear when' we're here to give you lessons on how to hold white mini dresses dear to your heart as you call it a date-filled February. It's the no-fail tactic you need to go for a very glamorous play at styling yourself in white dresses. Isn't this the only flirty, cute thought that should be clogging your mind now?

Sara Ali Khan

Love at first look! Here's the epitome of sexy dressing done right. The Atrangi Re actress picked out a one-shoulder mini dress which also took the unusual route with the plunging neckline. It also bore a shoulder pad to create a sophisticated look and the diva locked up her party look with sparkly jewellery.

Ananya Panday

A cute, short, and flirty dress that'll get anybody going. The Gehraiyaan star showed us how to welcome summer on a trendy note dressed in a mini one-shoulder ensemble that featured a laser-cut floral pattern, a frilled hem, and a short puff sleeve. She styled this in true Ananya style with a heart-shaped arm candy that sat as a crossbody bag and chunky white sneakers that can make your day super sporty.

Alia Bhatt

No convincing was needed with a dress that would scream yes a hundred times. If you want something close to a blazer dress look, this can partially put you on a formal style note. Opt for a mini dress by the design house Retrofete same as the RRR actress. Love how the dress has lapels and the wrap-detail is being held together with multiple silver buttons and that slit brings a whole lotta sexy vibe. Wear it with holographic triple-strapped stilettos and you've mastered a winning look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The kind of royalty we're ready to swear by now and for life. The mother-of-one rocked a white shirt dress with full sleeves. The satin number from Danielle Guizio consisted of a V-neckline, a structured bodice, and side strings attached to the hem. How fabulous are those peep-toe yellow mesh boots? Shine bright, we say!

Janhvi Kapoor

Our obsession with bodycon dresses is back and it seems like we have to credit the Roohi actress' sleeveless bodycon dress that she once wore to Sonam Kapoor's birthday party. Do this mini dress good by wrapping up your OOTD with a denim slingback and strappy stilettos coloured in neon orange and yellow.

Anushka Sharma

We all need a dress that gives us the hope of bringing drama to us. What better than this textured white dress? It's got the extra puffy sleeves and gloss that will make a statement. The Jab Harry Met Sejal star rounded out her look with accessories like a rose gold watch and cuffs.

Malaika Arora

Bringing sunshine and oomph like there's no tomorrow. Mala, we see you acing your glam game time and again. The Ekwari Tak Le dancer reached peak bombshell mode in a white mini dress that brought a show of ruffles most adorably. We are all hearts for the way ruffles were placed in a tiered way and her voluminous sleeves entailed ribbed details. Brownie points for her black ankle-length and heeled boots and yellow Saint Laurent sade puffer envelope clutch worth Rs. 1.14 lakh.

Which diva's look do you want to re-create this month? Let us know in the comments below.

