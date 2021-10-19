Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb approved style guide for millennials to wear a maang tikka

From statement earrings to long necklaces, chokers, ear cuffs, bracelets and rings, the number of accessories a girl can glam up with is just too high. One of the most under-rated of the lot, has to be the maang tikka. Often thought of as a heavy accessory and sported only to grand events like weddings the accessory is undoubtedly a tricky one to sport. This festive season, its time to let go of those inhibitions and embrace the maang tikka, putting the rest of your accessories behind you. And who better to pave the way for us than millennial stars themselves!

Janhvi Kapoor

Unsure of how the maang tikka is going to look on you? Janhvi Kapoor's minuscule one that barely takes up any area on her forehead, is one to experiment with for starters. So you aren't overwhelmed by the look, style your hair into messy, flossy waves like she did and don't opt for any other accessories around your face.

Alia Bhatt

The key to pulling off a maang tikka as well as Alia Bhatt, is to ensure that this accessory has all eyes on it. Ditch the earrings, necklaces and every other piece you've trusted all this time and just dive in with a maang tikka that matches the shades of your outfit. Keep your makeup simple and let your hair loose so it isn't too overwhelming.

Shraddha Kapoor

For an effortlessly stylish look, pick a maang tikka with beads that completely contrast your outfit like Shraddha Kapoor did. Don't hesitate from glamming up your look with a winged liner and filled-in brows.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

To make a bold statement and ensure all eyes are on you, the first step is to pull your hair back into a sleek updo. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja then contrasted her black outfit by picking a maang tikka in white polki stones. Letting go of the idea of having just one statement accessory, the diva paired this with an emerald and pearl choker to complete this look.

Ananya Panday

If you aren't too big on accessories and want to keep your look fuss-free, Ananya Panday's small maang tikka that's barely noticeable, is the right choice. Fluff your hair into voluminous waves so that the accessory doesn't look out of place and you're good to go!

