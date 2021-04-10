Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Types of trousers that you need to add to your wardrobe in 2021

Trousers are the comfiest yet the most stylish pair of bottoms that you can own. Our B-town ladies are showing us just how to rock each type.

Trousers have been a part of every woman’s wardrobe since the longest of time. However, over the years we have witnessed quite a revolution in the various different styles of trousers. This pair of bottoms have only evolved through time and have gotten stylish and funky with every era. Our Bollywood leading ladies have been crushing on these trouser trends and have often been seen experimenting with different trouser looks. Now you can choose your favourite style of trousers based on your preference, body type and what makes you feel the most comfortable. We have curated a few of our favourite divas looking gorgeous than ever before in this funky trouser trend.

Boot Cut

The youth sensation, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted looking eye-catching in these neon pink boot cut pants. The Roohi star stepped out in a 90’s inspired look featuring a metallic mesh cowl neck top with bright fuchsia boot cut pants. The shimmery silver top was detailed with skinny straps and a plunging neckline, which gave a bold look. She let her outfit do all the talking and went low-key with clear heels, delicate silver hoops and stacked rings.

Buy a similar product

Price: $12.99

Baggy pants

Our Gen-Z girl, Ananya Panday added a dash of quirk to her casual attire with kiwi printed green baggy pants. She was donned in a white crop top with a pair of baggy trousers designed by Selam Fessahaye. The actress looked summer ready and accessorised her outfit in neutral tones with white heels and gold jewellery pieces like a statement neckpiece and chunky hoops.

Buy a similar product

Price: $13.99

Palazzo pants

Bhumi Pednekar looked bubbly and chirpy as ever as she rocked the neutral look in palazzo pants. She was seen wearing an elegant mustard shirt paired with beige palazzo pants. The outfit not only looked extremely comfortable but also did not compromise on the style quotient. Bhumi maintained the minimalism of the outfit by teaming it with strappy tan heels and chunky gold hoops.

Buy a similar product

Price: $12.99

Cigarette Pants

Kriti Sanon looked like a treat to the eyes in these cream-coloured cigarette pants. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress uplifted her entire look by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt. The high-waisted neutral cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt. Kriti paired her outfit with zebra-printed heels, a dainty necklace and bracelet along with a huge black ring.

Buy a similar product

Price: $24.49

Jogger pants

Is there anything does not look good in? The Tiger 3 actress managed to bring the jogger trend into her formal wear with shimmer textured jogger pants and a heavy floral shirt. The pants perfectly matched the quirk of the shirt and gave a charismatic look. The sparkle on the pants added a touch of boldness to the overall look.

Buy a similar product

Price: $23.99

Flared pants

Janhvi Kapoor was also seen rocking flared pants with utmost glamour and confidence. She kept her look casual and composed with tan flared pants and a black turtleneck t-shirt with bell sleeves. The actress carried the outfit with an effortless minimalism which in turn actually made her stand out! She maintained the subtlety of the attire with delicate hoops and black sandals.

Buy a similar product

Price: $21.99

So which trouser trend are you definitely going to follow in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 kinds of denim jeans you need in your wardrobe for 2021

Share your comment ×