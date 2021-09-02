Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Crop blazer & skirt set is the power dressing of 2021

Fashion is the most dynamic today and what is in the trend may not be tomorrow. There was a time when style was different for men and women. Now it's an era of gender-neutral fashion. Earlier, blazers and suits were also restricted to men as they were more masculine. But now it's all about power dressing.

Power dressing is a style to show the boss vibe of women. Even Bollywood is inspired by this, and you can see all the divas showing their style of power dressing. Well, this trend has been here for a time. But now it has changed to a new form.

The queens are ditching the basic old ways of power dressing. Leaving the times behind when blazer suits were just formal wear, it is time for blazers to set in some new standards. Even the blazer has changed over the years, and it is the season for crop blazers and skirts. If you take your inspiration from Bollywood, then check out these divas who will make you fall in love with this new style of power dressing.

​ Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one name that is all over the internet these days. She is all for her dressing style. The actress was spotted in Crop Blazer-Skirt set by Riti Rahul Shah, styled by Meagan Concessio for an event. The blazer with a crop top and the asymmetrical skirt was just perfect for her body type. The bright yellow monotone outfit paired with golden boots was just OTT. What to say about it?

Kriti Kharbanda

Famous for her roles in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and many more, Kriti also knows how to make a style statement. Recently, she was seen posting on her Instagram in a bright pink Blazer-skirt set, and she looked damn hot. The statement outfit from the designer Aniket Satam was paired with pastel pink pumps and minimal jewelry. Doesn't she look like a flower blossoming in the rain?

You all love Mouni from her television shows and now even her movies. Have you ever checked out her Instagram? Well, you might get inspired by her stunning fashion style. She knows how to make a statement, and we can say that by her recent empowering look. Mouni was spotted on the streets in a matching grey crop blazer-skirt set. Paired with grey pumps and a black sling bag, she was all set for her day. All ready to conquer the world, she just looked awe-inspiring.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known actress and Pataudi princess. But, she is also known for her bubbly nature and funky style. Many times seen in colourful and funky clothes, once again, she was spotted in a bright coloured crop blazer-skirt set outside of some brand promotion. Her colour block outfit with a blue crop top, pink blazer and yellow skirt just set new rules for basic formal wear. She paired it with yellow strappy heels. The whole look was OTT giving the inspiration to change the style for the Gen-Z.

Ananya Panday

Well known for her acting now, the actress Ananya Panday is also setting goals for weekend dressing. Recently, she was spotted on her stylist Laksmi Lehr's Instagram in a crop blazer-skirt outfit. The blazer and the draped mini skirt from the label Bodements had metallic eyelets, which just made the whole look so chic. She completed her look with a lacey bralette, minimal silver jewellery, black pumps and nude makeup. Do you also feel pumped up for the weekend?

These were a few Bollywood queens who upped their game with these cool crop blazer-skirt co-ord sets. Honestly, I am inspired to wear my formals casually and flaunt my power dressing, are you?

Do tell us in the comments down below how you feel about these looks.

