Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Mouni Roy: 6 Times celebs who DAZZLED in mirror work lehengas

With the approaching festive and wedding season, lehengas are a must for your wardrobe. They are elegant, stylish and oh so dramatic. And undoubtedly eye-catching. Moreover, who doesn't want a little lehenga inspiration especially from our Bollywood stars? Well, we have seen them try every colour there is- pink, red, orange and black even. But if you want to add a little bit of sparkle to your lehengas, I say mirror work will be a fitting choice.

Sequins and embellishments have done their part. Now it's time for mirrors to shine. Cause girls, who doesn't love mirrors? And what can be better than mirrors encrusted in lehengas? From to today's star kids, mirror work lehengas seem to be a favourite of the tinsel town. So what if they are a little bit work for us, if you want to stand out, it is surely worth it.

Madhuri Dixit

Trust Madhuri Dixit to rock any ethnic outfit with grace. She picked out a mirror work ensemble from the shelves of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Madhuri wore a royal blue lehenga with a fully embellished skirt and a striking blouse. The skirt featured gota patti and mirror work throughout. The blouse also flaunted delicate mirror work and ruffled sleeves, the perfect excuse to ditch the dupatta. Sapphire and diamond drop earrings accessorised her look. Glam makeup and glitter eyeshadow rounded off her gorgeous avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has a thing for lehengas. She too opted for a lehenga from Abu Sandeep duo for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. Her gold embellished lehenga bore a mix of square and circular mirrors on the muted palette that shone brighter than ever. Her blouse contained crystal and zardozi work with sheer sleeves. The back of the blouse was supported by only doris. Diamond and emerald chandbalis matched her outfit and a pair of bangles and kadas completed her accessories. A messy bun, flawless base, kohl-rimmed eyes and caramel lips rounded off her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Tamannaah wore a wine hued lehenga adorned with mirror work throughout. Designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, the strappy blouse and the voluminous skirt featured intricate mirror work embroidery throughout. She wore a statement choker and decided to ditch earrings. A messy bun, soft smokey eyes and peachy lips completed her look for the night.

Ananya Panday

Even though Ananya loves her chic and funky clothes, once in a blue moon she decides to stun everyone in a timeless piece of attire. Last year for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding, Ananya chose an Abhinav Mishra ivory lehenga. The entire lehenga was filled with mirror work and was teamed with a sheer organza dupatta with mirror work on the borders. She chose to accessorise with long dangler earrings and kadas. Soft curls, neutral makeup and peach lips rounded off her glam.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi showed that you can rock mirrorwork lehengas not just at weddings, but on any festive occasion as well. For Diwali, the Bala actress was a sight to behold in a royal blue lehenga that featured a heavily embroidered mirrorwork skirt and an intricately woven strappy blouse that she styled with a sheer dupatta. Bouncy waves, minimal makeup and statement earrings rounded off her Diwali look.

Even though sarees have her heart, Mouni Roy looks no less ravishing in lehengas. Mouni donned a peach lehenga with mirror work detailing throughout the ensemble. She chose this piece of art from the shelves of designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. A ruffled dupatta and the mirror work choli made sure she got all the attention. Wavy hair with glam makeup looked outstanding on her.

We are in awe of these looks but which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

