Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: Gen Z fashion trends you need to keep an eye on

Easy, chic and comfortable, Gen Z fashion trends are a whole lot of fun. Check out all the trends that are ruling the fashion scene right now.

Trends keep changing and celebrities have a huge hand behind making some of them popular. While there are various kinds of outfits that get designed each year, only some get popular and get converted to trends. Gen Z aka people born in the late 1990s and after that are a great influence in making some of these clothing designs popular. So, to make life easier for you the next time you’re picking your outfits, here are a few Gen Z trends you need to look out for!

Baggy loose fit outfits

From dropped crotches to oversized silhouettes, baggy outfits are the thing right now. It all started with mom jeans and now everything from oversized sweatshirts to baggy jeans and shirt dresses are getting extremely popular. A large reason behind this is that a lot of people have converted their focus from uncomfortable silhouettes to comfy ones and it hides the quarantine weight gain just perfectly. So, that’s a win-win!

Scarfs

Scarves are a summer staple and women across the world are using it as accessories over their bags. It adds fun colour to the outfit. Apart from that, people have grown to love DIY and reusing their scarves in the form of tops is a huge trend now.

Mini bags

While silhouettes got baggier, accessories have gotten tinier. Mini bags to mini sunglasses, fashion enthusiast all over the world are making sure to create a balance when it comes to the size. 90’s mini shoulder bags and box bags are making a comeback in a big way.

Unisex clothing

With the world striving for equality, unisex clothing is the newest trend. The lines between gender clothing have blurred and silhouettes that match all the genders is the trend right now. The stereotypes have been erased and androgynous clothing is carving its place in the fashion industry now.

Hair accessories

Everything from scarves to headbands, hair accessories are making a comeback in a big way. Hats were always popular and the bucket style is now the most worn head accessory of the season. Again, it’s unisex and with it being the summer season, fashion enthusiasts are making the most of this trend.

