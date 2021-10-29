Janhvi Kapoor and her fabulous mini dresses: 6 Times the actress will make you hop into the party fever

We understand the predicament of having been invited to a party and then having nothing to wear. Going through our closet and finding not a single piece that could match our vibe, everything looking drab and old. Don't be disheartened, we have found great inspiration for you. Yes, and it's none other than Janhvi Kapoor. While we have seen the Dhadak actress giving major style goals in ethnic wear, she can jazz things up in party wear too.

By party wear, I mean, exceptional mini dresses. And Janhvi has a stunning collection that is definitely steal-worthy. Thus to spice up your partywear, you should go with mini dresses that are both attractive and eye-catching. But before you go on a shopping spree, get inspired from Janhvi herself.

Recently, Janhvi wore a mini dress by UK based label, Nadine Merabi for an appearance at Ranveer Singh's show. The champagne-hued bodycon dress was beaded with pearls and embellishments and came with voluminous sleeves. The glittery number had a plunging neckline and a wrap detail. She styled with block heels and as for her glam, kept her wavy tresses open, opted for a lot of blush, nude lips and a dramatic cat-eye.

Janhvi absolutely adores ruched bodycon numbers. The white mini dress from Datt featured a 3D draping technique bearing an asymmetrical neckline and noodle straps. It also contained an asymmetrical hemline while styled with ankle-strap heels. Matching teardrop earrings and rings rounded off her look. Messy waves, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a pink pout looked beautiful.

This dress is a mix of both chic and fun. The mini dress from Atsu Sekhose had a bustier top and a sparkling multicoloured sequin skirt. The top featured a large bow on top adding a fun spin to it. She wore a pair of purple shimmery heels from Louboutin and diamond hoops. She went for a dewy look with mascara-laden lashes and middle-parted long hair.

Hopping on the feather fever as well? Janhvi's Ziad Kanad couture dress is an ideal party pick. This shimmery nude dress has sequin and feather details that looked lovely on her. Hold tiered heels and a diamond bracelet worked as the ideal accessories. Dewy makeup, defined eyebrows, mascara laden lashes and a soft pink pout looked gorgeous.

A blingy off-shoulder mini dress should be enough to steal the show. But if you are high on comfort, look at how Janhvi accessorised her off-shoulder ruched bodycon with shimmery details with sneakers.

For a full-glam, Janhvi went all out with a faux-feather mini dress from the House of Exc looking ethereal. Her strapless mini dress also featured a diamond-encrusted belt and wore drop earrings and ear clips. Hair tied in a top bun with a few locks left to frame her face along with a dewy look looked heavenly.

Which party outfit did you get inspired from? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Is Orange the new Black? Shilpa Shetty to Deepika Padukone: 6 Times Celebs decked up head to toe in orange







