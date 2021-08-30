Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep the denim fever going strong with their OOTD; Yay or Nay?

The world of denim has always been generous with an abundance of options that haven’t stopped flowing in. But, you’ll be able to do justice only when you pair it up with something that complements it in the chicest way. Whether you’re trying to keep up with the heat or cold, choose a look that instantly contributes to a fresh look.

The Kapoor sister duo knows that trusty denim goes a long way striking every style chord possible from street style to ethnic wear, the inspiration always gets better than the previous look. Here’s the latest from the divas who made a noteworthy case yesterday. Both Janhvi Kapoor and were papped as they headed to have a sumptuous meal in the afternoon. Keeping their look so very snazzy, the Dhadak actress donned overalls from Free People and clubbed it with a sleeveless white crop top. The loose-fitted denim number made for an ultra-comfy look along with her Nike shoes that came in shades of pink and orange. Gold hoop earrings, a black face mask, and a Goyard blue saddle bag made for a super-luxe moment as it helped round off her look without having to go above and beyond.

Next up was Khushi Kapoor’s sure-fire look that kept things vivid. She stayed it all with a plaid knit jacket from Zara that was designed with round-neck and short sleeves. A matching V-neck crop top agreed to work the look along with ripped jeans and white sneakers. A black handbag, face mask, and gold hoops wrapped it up excellently.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | When celeb brides proved the best vows are exchanged with a red attire