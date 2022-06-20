Janhvi Kapoor in an Anita Dongre sharara set shows us how to call for a chic comeback of summer; Yay or Nay?

Bright sunshine now feels like a thing of the past. Waking up to rain and piping hot coffee is the new norm. But as regular fashion players, if you were to ask us whether we've moved on from summer fashion, the answer would be not yet. There's something about the prints of the past season that doesn't seem to look old but is still so fresh and fine. As our sartorial instincts root for the charms of the days gone by, here's your look at Janhvi Kapoor's most recent glam shot.

Weddings this season may look different in terms of venues. Fewer beaches, more indoor seatings. Not everybody wants a rain-drenched day or night. But, come what may, the celebrations mustn't stop. So, why must you not follow the best and most beautiful style path? For the movie promotions of Good Luck Jerry, she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in an Anita Dongre three-piece sharara set.

If you were to swaddle in a hue that's as lovely as indigo, it's easy to meet the top-notch level of a look. You could be inundated in a sea of lehengas and sarees, but some of the classy choices were made with shararas as well. Say yes to blues in style with this Lagoona floral printed set worth Rs. 35,000.

It consists of a strappy cropped blouse with gold embroidered flower patterns which merges with the allure of the blue print. Curated with earth-friendly cellulosic fibers and biodegrade, may you indulge in fashion guilt-free. This was complemented with an ankle-length jacket that had three-quarter sleeves and high-waisted flared bottoms. This Indo-Western look was sealed off with double-strapped gold flats and statement earrings with mini pearl beads. Janhvi's hair was styled into a middle part and was beautifully complemented with a single braid. A glossy peach pout and mascara-laden eyes were what pretty glam dreams are made of.

