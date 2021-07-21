Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport in her forever favourite salwar suit; YAY or NAY?

Do you associate travel with stress or comfort? The last thing you want to go through is a journey that is fraught with chaos. When you're running late or don't want to wake up early and glam up, looking like you've dressed to the nines is an impossible task that could cause you to miss your flight. However, desi outfits do not require that extra push or accessorising and can take you to another location while still making you look like a diva. Who better than Janhvi Kapoor to prove that salwar suits are not only for parties or shopping?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress usually prefers to jet off in breathable fabrics like Chikankari kurta sets or denim. Going strong on comfort and chic, she picked out a lilac slit dress that looked effortlessly ultra-modern when teamed with sneakers and a bag.

Whites are an obvious outfit shade Janhvi favours but it’s great to see her appreciate pastels too as her airport-friendly style. Spotted yesterday at the Mumbai airport, the Roohi actress opted for a sky blue salwar suit that featured a V-neck and 3/4 sleeved kurta and kameez. It entailed mini cut-outs pattern a little above the scalloped hemlines that add a stylish and elegant element to the desi number.

The matching dupatta with circle-shaped cut-outs spread all over did an equally brilliant job of lending a pretty quotient to this slightly sheer fabric attire. With a dual-toned purple and pink face mask and chandelier earrings, she limited the accessories. She only groomed her eyebrows and kept her wavy tresses open to make a case for a natural look and opted for transparent strappy heels that bore wooden soles which helped her wrap this airport look.

What do you think of this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

