Janhvi Kapoor is back to rocking bodycon dresses and this time it’s in the trendy beige hue; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor is back to showing off her love for bodycon dresses

Neutral tones of all kinds and shades are getting extremely popular lately. What were known as dirty browns have been converted to the trendy neutral palette and everyone is making sure to rock it in style. While celebs are showing off their new chic wardrobe, they’re still sticking to the silhouettes that flatter them the best. Joining the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor who picked out a gorgeous ruched bodycon dress and made a statement.

In a series of flattering photos shared on her social media profile, the actress picked out a muted beige tone for the day. While her love for bodycon dresses clearly knows no bounds, she added yet another number to her collection. This one featured a high neckline with sleeveless details that put all the spotlight on her curvy frame. While it hug her body, the dress ruched right below her waist that accentuated her curves furthermore. The mini dress then cropped right above her knees and showed off her long toned legs.

Keeping the dress the centre of attraction, she picked out a pair of diamond-studded strappy heels that added height to her frame. A silver chain necklace accessorised her look. When it comes her to glam, she matched the neutral vibe of the dress and kept the look simple with definition around the eyes. She then rounded off her look by leaving her brunette mane down in soft voluminous waves.

