Janhvi Kapoor in a black sequin Zara pantsuit showed how to be the hottest party goer: Yay or Nay?

Any outfit blessed with the beauty of sequins is a great one. It has a distinctive aesthetic that can blaze up the party spirit in you. Although sequins aren't groundbreaking anymore for you can meet these tiny elements through sarees, dresses, and more, you can't think of heading to a glamorous event without swearing by how perfectly OTT sequins can look.

Today the spread of party outfits does not stay confined to shorts even in its metallic best, it calls for a bigger upgrade. Did someone say a sexy pantsuit that does the part? Yes, the blazers you once assumed are only for work can double up to be a nighttime friend. If minimalism isn’t your everyday thing, this is simply the best for you. The cool bit? It’s all black, so you know nothing can beat it. Trust us when we say Janhvi Kapoor reaches for sequins often. Have you seen her lilac sequin Manish Malhotra saree which she donned with a bralette? The infinite love doesn’t seem to waver and here’s another outfit that deserves you to give it a pick-me-up worthy title.

Tanya Ghavri styled the 24-year-old in a flowing blazer from Zara. The Rs.5,590 full-sleeved number ws beautifully bedecked with sequins and consisted of lapels that looked camouflaged with the same hue and sequins placed super close. It also bore pronounced shoulders and flap pockets. The V-neck and loose-fitted blazer were teamed with matching pants that bore flared hems. Choose black pointed-toe pumps and hoop earrings to tie up your exemplary look.

If you’re a makeup newbie, here’s how to keep it to a minimum. You can give this look a try. Create a matte base and dab that highlighter. Swipe on pink eyeshadow and lipstick. Use a black eyeliner to wing it out and curl up your lashes to give it an accentuated feel. It can make even the droopiest of eyes look bright. Leave your tresses loose as Janhvi did with her center-parted tresses that ended with crooked waves to give a natural look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 stars who left us heart eyed in spades with black rompers