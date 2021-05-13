Janhvi Kapoor can't get enough of neons: 5 Times she rocked it from the red carpet to the gym

The millennial icon knows that the neon trend isn't going anywhere and continues to wear it and serve new looks in the shade. Here's how to wear neon, Kapoor style!

One of the style icons of the Bollywood industry today is undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor. Be it her choice of films, her acting or dancing skills, the diva manages to ace it all while looking like a million bucks. A true-blue fashionista, the diva has been setting new trends as well as bringing back old ones. Seems like Kapoor isn't ready to let go of the neon trend just yet and has time and again shown us how to do it right!

She rocked arm-warmers before they became cool! And not in a simple white or black hue, the diva went all-out and picked out a bright neon turtleneck arm warmer to wear over a white crop top and ruched mini skirt.

For the promotions of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a bright neon-hued mini dress. The strapless outfit came with a long, sweeping train. She ensured all eyes were on her outfit as she went minimal with neutral-tone pumps and her styled in a poker-straight manner.

For the celebrations of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the actress picked out a lavish neon-hued body-hugging gown by designer Shehla Khan. The strappy number came with a thigh-high slit that showed off her slender legs and neutral heels.

Heading out of a rigorous workout session, Janhvi proved that her love for neons wasn't just meant for special occasions. She rocked a bright neon tank top with a pair of bright blue bum shorts, keeping her look as casual as possible.

Even when it comes to desi looks, the actress brings a modern touch to them with the bright hue. We love how she styled this half-saree in a metallic gold hue with a bright neon pallu and border, bringing out her inner south-Indian!

