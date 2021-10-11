Janhvi Kapoor channels her retro diva in a soft pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a sight to sore eyes. After impressing us with her admirable performances, it's her choice of spectacular sarees that has got our attention. This millenial has garnered a name for herself in no time and has also established her as a major fashionista in the industry. There's a certain charm about her that is indescribable, and when she appears in a saree, she looks like the epitome of elegance and grace.

Today, ace couturier Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share the latest pictures of her youngest and most favourite muse and we are completely starstruck. Janhvi looked phenomenal. The Roohi star was draped in an organza chiffon saree in a soft pink hue. The dreamy creation is the brainchild of Manish Malhotra. The plain saree featured an embroidered hem that she teamed with a heavily sequinned sleeveless blouse. The backless blouse also featured a strappy tie detail at the back. And Janhvi gave off a romantic vibe in this number.

As for makeup, Janhvi went full-on retro with cat eyes and a bouffant style messy bun. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Jahnvi accessorised with nothing but a pair of gold chandbalis bearing emerald detailing. A dewy makeup, brushed brows, contoured and blushed cheeks with nude glossy lips made her look like the total diva that she is. If you are a minimalist kind, you should obviously for this saree and amp it up with your makeup as Janhvi did.

We loved Janhvi in this traditional silhouette. What are your thoughts?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Natasha Dalal: Who wore the dark blue flowy maxi dress better?