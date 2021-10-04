Janhvi Kapoor chose the peppy mode with a yellow crop top and tie-dye pants; Yay or Nay?

Every day feels like a tie-dye day. Under the balmy sun or autumn chills, this color-laden print is winning hearts big time. It's become a spotlight-owning number you'd take around everywhere and replace it in an instant with all that you have seated safely inside your closet. As this is currently the best in the game, pick something like Janhvi's.

The Roohi star is often seen having a chilled-out time by locations that are boastful of rivers and beaches. Somewhere between chasing dreams and sunsets, she was all merry as she played the “flower child” amidst the serene and lush green lawn. Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram today where she dropped a few pictures of her clad in a yellow ribbed crop top from Alo. This strappy number came with a T-back detail which she partnered with tie-dye pants that entailed broad hems. This high-waisted outfit complemented her slender figure as it stuck to her body so flawlessly. Prancing around, looking every bit of a cool girl, this 24-year-old starlet is always up to something fabulous and equally note-worthy.

Janhvi chose to let her skin breathe free. Meaning, she only groomed her eyebrows and skipped the remaining makeup steps as she revelled in the pure bliss of nature. With a flower seated on one side of her ear, the millennial left her tresses untied and she soaked up hints of sun rays.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

