Janhvi Kapoor in Datt white ruched dress will have your heart racing; Yay or Nay?

It’s never a bad time to have fun with ruched outfits. It’s proven to be fit for all seasons with celebs serving us with more than one look. Taking a cue from Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post, we know the love for ruched dresses isn't going down south. Now that dressing up feels so now again, check out her new dress to get your day's style dose.

Her proclivity for ruched dresses in known from the strapless gown to the neutral-hued bodycon mini number, we followed her looks closely and take some great inspiration. There’s a hidden charm to this gathered-like feature that makes us look like the star of the show even with a bare minimum of accessories. May we suggest another dress that’s nowhere close to average-looking but stunning? If sensuous reads as your mood for the day, check this out! Mohit Rai picked out a white Venus dress from Datt to style Janhvi Kapoor. This ruched ensemble featured a 3D draping technique and bore an asymmetrical neckline that had noodle straps attached to it.

Perfect for the one who loves to party until dawn and the one who wants to get some sleep and head to brunch post that, you have two locations to take this mini dress out for a spin. This body-hugging dress is interestingly comprised of an asymmetrical hemline. Adding some oomph with extraordinary accessories like studded teardrop earrings, and fingerings her outfit was signed off. Shimmery details too had their moment here and we see it on her gold ankle-strap heels. With beachy and messy waves, her mane looked fuss-free and pretty. A pink pout, groomed eyebrows, well-lit skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, and flushed cheeks elevated her beautiful features.

What are your views about this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

