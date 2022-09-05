Janhvi Kapoor in denim shorts and a crop top is here to remind you of all things cool casuals; Yay or Nay?

Forgot your favourite shorts? Here's a reminder, put it back in action. Doesn't it give chic always? An ideal warm-weather style formula was to wear denim shorts to every location possible. It's good to see how a staple outfit brings about a sense of longing for us to think of more ways than one to style in all-year-round. Some of us see shorts as a tool of comfort and this is exactly why we deserve a fresh piece or can put the old to good use. And know this always: the best shorts will never go out of style. Like the one, you see on Janhvi Kapoor.

The monsoon gloom doesn't get in the way of the Good Luck Jerry actress. It's official: we're doing classics again. This cool casual look includes a white cropped tank top. This ribbed sleeveless number stuck tight to Janhvi's bodice. What a stylish way to leave your midriff bare. Serious question? Would you be able to define the term 'chic' without a crop top and shorts? This combo is beyond impressive when pulled off right and let us tell you one thing, now this a look combined easily. It's giving all: no mess equals no stress, statements for the win, and grab that lunch or get to date already.

Janhvi teamed her top with light blue denim shorts with frayed hems. Simple together, but also best together. Now that's a look for you to copy, yeah? The 25-year-old styled her look with mini earrings and wore a good spread of makeup. A nudish-pink pout, mascara-clad eyelashes, eyebrows filled-in (on fleek is the word). Her hairdo included a middle part and wavy layers.

A YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses