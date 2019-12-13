Janhvi Kapoor ensures all eyes are on her as she opts for a bright blazer dress by Fleur du Mal; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a bright red blazer dress and ensures all eyes are on her. Check it out

The newbie of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has been making sure to be on top of the list when it comes down to fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has clearly been slaying at her work front as she has big ones like Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza lined up. While this is the case with her work front, she has clearly been creating a lot of buzz when it comes down to her ensembles. From desi kurta sets to her gym looks, Ms Kapoor always makes sure to look her best when she steps out.

Yesterday was no different as the actress put her best foot forward in a stunning bright red blazer dress by Fleur du Mal. the bright hue ensures all eyes were on her and to be honest, who wouldn’t want that. The min dress bore the classic silhouette with padded shoulders large lapels and buttons along the front. It further bore a matching belt that cinched her waist showing off her gorgeous curves. Adding to it all, the dress hemmed right below her hips which showed off her long toned legs.

The Dhadak actress kept the rest of the look simple with her straight hair left down in a simple centre-part. She then glammed up for the look herself by opting for a simple definition of the eyes with soft brown eyeshadow and loads of mascara. Adding to it, she opted for a flawless base, lightly contoured cheekbones and tinted lips. Lastly, she completed her look with strappy tie-up heels that gave height to her tall and lean frame.

However, it seems like she ditched her heels for comfy sneakers later.

We are absolute fans of the look and clearly think that her makeup, hair and shoes were well balanced with the bright red dress. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

