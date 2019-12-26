Janhvi Kapoor gives corset a chic paid and you cannot miss it; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor is truly a fashion diva and her looks sure prove that to us. Be it her airport style, gym looks, promotional wardrobe or red carpet events, the famous Kapoor girl always impresses us.

In the past couple of years we have seen a major inflow of talent. Bollywood is buzzing with talent be it people being in front of the camera or behind it. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria, to name a few, are newcomers who are making a splash in Bollywood currently. Apart from their acting chops they are also turning out to be major style icons with a lot of young crowd continuously following their looks.

Janhvi Kapoor is truly a fashion diva and her looks sure prove that to us. Be it her airport style, gym looks, promotional wardrobe or red carpet events, the famous Kapoor girl always impresses us. The 22 year old stepped out in the city earlier today to promote her web series. Janhvi Kapoor is making yet another debut but this time in the digital world. She served us a minimal, easy and chic look. The Dhadak actress stepped out in a crisp white corset shirt featuring full-sleeves, a deep plunging neckline and tie back detail. She teamed her white shirt with basic blue denim jeans. Janhvi styled her look with a messy high ponytail, minimal makeup, nude lips and white pointy toed stilettos. We like!

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in a biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. She will also be seen in 's ambitious project, Takht.

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's look? Are you a fan of her fashion looks? Comment below and let us know.

