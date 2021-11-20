Janhvi Kapoor has really ‘understood the assignment’ as she wore a LBD and a beige outfit; YAY or NAY?

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. The Gen-Z girl has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The actress is currently spending her time travelling around the world and giving us major OOTD goals as with her splendid choice in outfits.

Janhvi has been on a travel spree and we are not complaining. She has been updating her fans with her trip and successive halts. From New York to Los Angeles, it seems like the actress is spending a minute here and a minute there.

The Roohi actress made her first halt in New York and uploaded a string of pictures from her day out in New York. The actress added her muted autumnal tones to the city and she was seen dressed in a simple beige outfit and looked absolutely breathtaking. Janhvi wore a multi-coloured knit crop sweater with beige-coloured trousers and a matching beige trench coat that had a hoodie attached to it. She paired the outfit with brown-and-white lace-up sneakers.

The diva accessorised her attire simply with gold hoop earrings and went subtle with her makeup featuring rosy cheeks and a nude lipstick. She left her tresses open in a wavy look.

In one of the pictures, she was also seen dressed in a neutral-toned ribbed bodycon sweater dress. It featured full sleeves and hugged her at all the right places. She accompanied the look with a zebra-print bag and the same trench coat.

Her latest stop was Los Angeles and the star kid shared pictures from her day out in LA. In the snaps, she was seen strolling on the streets in a perfect outfit. An all-black outfit can never be a bad choice when it comes to blazing down the streets in style. Her OOTD was a classic black body-hugging dress featuring full sleeves, a thigh slit and a round neck. She teamed the dress with high-rise black boots and threw over a matching oversized blazer.

She simply accessorised her all-black attire with dainty gold hoop earrings and fingerings. Adding an interesting contrast, she carried a zebra print handbag. For her natural makeup look, the actress opted for mascara laden lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip gloss.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s travel looks? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

