Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic wonder in a Norma Kamali one piece swimsuit in the Maldives: Yay or Nay?

The latest diva to take the Maldives by storm, is none other than Roohi star, Janhvi Kapoor. While she sported some fun boho looks, her holographic swimsuit caught our eye. Take a look!

One of the wittiest actors, Janhvi Kapoor doesn't hesitate from poking fun of herself. The Roohi star who is currently vacationing in the Maldives even acknowledged that she was the last to hop on the bandwagon and go to the exotic location on vacation. Whilst there, Janhvi gave a peek into her extensive vacation wardrobe that involved everything from breezy boho outfits to bikini tops and one-piece swimsuits.

In an album she shared titled Iridescence, Janhvi showed off her toned body in a hologram one-piece swimsuit. The spandex Marissa Hologram number by Norma Kamail bore a scooped up neckline and a thigh-high leg cut. It is priced at 145 USD or roughly 11,000 INR. The actress kept her look simple and accessorised this look with gold hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces and stacked up bracelets, making for a chic vacation look. Her long hair was left loose and natural pink lips completed the diva's look.

Not just this swimsuit, Janhvi also picked out a bright sunshine yellow dress that she layered with a matching shrug. A black dress and a range of bikinis including a white and grey one were part of the actress's travel wardrobe. Additionally, a holographic bucket hat too was part of her wardrobe.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi's vacation wardrobe? What would you borrow from her if you could? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Adaa Khan on Onion juice being the home remedy she SWEARS by for hair, skincare routine & more

Credits :janhvi kapoor instagram

Share your comment ×