Janhvi Kapoor in jeans and Shantanu & Nikhil corset top shows an all denim look is the coolest; Yay or Nay?

When denim meets denim, you meet the best. Of the many fashion things that live on forever, this fabric is known even to the non-savviest lot. It goes on to be the moment and summer was painted with ample proof. Want something from a pro? The latest on the Bollywood fashion block was the Good Luck Jerry actress who pulled off a chic-cool-girl look. If you too don't wish to give up on denim days anytime soon, here's the guide featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Sign up for all things fun and on-fleek right now.

Time to slay and we hope you've guessed it with the above introduction. Here's to the best-dressed star who brings something new and classy for us to love when she's on fashion duty. Having kickstarted promotions for her upcoming movie, the fashion set can tune in to get ready to note down some exceptional inspirations. As seen yesterday, the 25-year-old picked out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil.

Janhvi's strapless structured attire entailed a colour-block detail and metallic studded rivets. This was tucked inside high-waisted denim pants to meet the matching code. The distressed detail on her straight-fit jeans spiced up her OOTD. Miss Kapoor's look counted on minimal accessories such as mini gold hoop earrings and white strappy stilettos. To make it fit for a brunch or a date, pick a clutch that goes with your footwear. The starlet was seen with her styled into a ponytail, a brown lipstick, and a winged black eyeliner.

