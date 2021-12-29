Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who proved breezy kaftans are forever chic

Kaftans can be your everyday and party uniform. Don't tell us you didn't know how glamorous kaftans can get. Remember back in 2020 you couldn't pass a day without these? As it turns out that these are still so in demand because you can experience chic and comfort at a supreme level, considered as a summer essential, kaftans can now be your beach bestie and the perfect fit for a wedding goer. Oh, thanks to kurtas that now play as kaftans. Double the elegance is what you get.

Alia Bhatt

Ms. Bhatt just knows how to slay all day no matter what she dons. Spotted earlier this year in a yellow floral printed silk kaftan from The Boozy Button, she got the game of allure right in this Rs. 3,500 V-neck attire designed with half sleeves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Calling bebo an advocate of Kaftans would be an understatement. She embraced these even during her pregnancies and Rajdeep Ranawat's Bagru kaftan looks so fabulous on this diva. The printed silk number is worth Rs. 24,000 was complemented with Bottega Veneta, gold hoop earrings, sunnies, and brown blocked heels. Mommy-to-be, take notes!

Tara Sutaria

A lover of white, biker shorts, and all things gorgeous, this stunner took an Arpita Mehta printed kaftan out to speak business. She makes even work fit look so classy. She kept the v-neck attire simple yet striking with the crossbody holographic bag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Two things you're sure to do once you look at the 39-year-old pictures: Swoon and re-create her looks. Who would have thought kaftans can go beyond your house doors? Looking like a bright sight back in 2019, she wore a comfy sky blue silk kaftan that entailed a white laser-cut broad belt that gave a royal edge to her look. She winded up her OOTD with PVC strappy heels, a hat, and a white chain.

Janhvi Kapoor

It's been a week since Janhvi posted this picture and girl, how can we not zoom into this beautiful black velvet kaftan? This Sureena Chowdhri's V-neck ensemble featured an embroidered border that had gold beads and pink work to make this look party-appropriate. Those hot pink borders with circular sequins are good as fine gold and her jewellery is simply top-notch.

Here's what the year-end bonus looks like. We borrowed this inspiration today. The 24-year-old wore a custom Manish Malhotra kurta-style kaftan that bore geometric patterns all done in gold zari. She matched this up with salwar pants and sealed up her desi look with a gold matha Patti.

Which actor's kaftan looks the best?

