Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs found LOVE in ruched skirts

Skirts have redefined themselves over the years and continue to do. They have moved on from being unflattering to figure-hugging silhouettes that compliment the shape of your body. This is where the ruched comes in. Ruched is a detail that adds style to the basic skirt. It has even found a place for itself on the runway. Unsurprisingly, this trend has dominated the summer and we don't think it's going anywhere.

So what makes the ruched skirt special? Celebrities are wearing it and that's the obvious answer. If you got a plain crop top and you don't want to pair it with the same A-line skirt, then ruched is the answer. A ruched skirt is bound to add spice to your outfit, be it mini or midi. Many Hollywood celebrities including Kim Kardashian have worn it so why should our Bollywood stars be left behind. Take a look at them.

Kundra

What is there on earth that Shilpa Shetty can't pull off? Sarees, lehengas, pantsuits, gowns she looks her best in everything, thanks to her tall and slender frame. Not long ago, Shilpa donned a zipper tawny brown faux leather ruched skirt that featured ruffles at the front that she teamed with a maroon bralette from Shivan and Naresh. The midriff casually flaunted her toned abs and the skirt gave a peek at her curves. Her perfectly contoured makeup highlighted extensively with curled eyelashes, smudged kohl eyes and brown lips were on point.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor often keeps us on our toes with her bold and sultry looks. The Dhadak actress again did it with plain whites with a dash of neon. She sported a ruched asymmetrical skirt and a crop top from Wesley Harriott. A neon high-neck arm warmer added interesting colour to the all-white look. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit accentuates Janhvi's curves in the most beautiful way. She accessorised with a pair of funky pumps. Poker straight hair and glossy lips sealed the deal.

During the music launch of Gully Boy, Alia wore a sequinned skirt that grabbed everybody's attention. While the bubbly actress is always up and about experimenting with colours and silhouettes, she wore an eye-catching green sequined skirt with a strapless top from Giuseppe Di Morabito. The high-waisted skirt had ruched detailings and a fringe hemline that was the highlight of the look. This skirt can elevate your look instantly. She paired with tie-up heels, messy waves and hoop earrings. Opting for nude makeup, she looked refreshing.

Mouni Roy

loves soaking up in the Maldives and sharing glimpses of the scenic beauty on her Instagram. Mouni posted a picture of herself in a sultry navy blue two-piece, i.e. a halter neck bikini top and a ruched skirt of the same shade. She wore gold chain necklaces and a dainty neckpiece. Smokey eyes, soft pink lips and heavily blushed cheeks with sunshine kissing her body she looked sensational.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood is a fashion diva who manages to slay her audience in every outfit she dons. For Veere Di Wedding's music launch, Bebo looked stunning in this gorgeous co-ord set by Shehla Khan. She picked out a black strapless top with a sheer ruched midi skirt and a sheer floor-length coat. She styled it with a pair of Louboutin pumps and wore her hair in beachy waves. Smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look. And Kareena looked sexy and stunning at the same time.

Whose skirt did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

