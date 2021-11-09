Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb approved ways to style corset tops

Corsets have made a glamorous comeback in the fashion industry and we are simply loving it. As tops, as dresses and gowns, we have often come across celebrities who are sporting this trend. Their exquisite tailoring was meant to accentuate a woman's curvy figure and now designers are reimagining corsets with a new twist. They are no longer seen as a supportive garment, instead, they only elevate your style statement.

While many women viewed corsets as regressive back in the day, nowadays many ladies have embraced them to show off their femininity. They give a slimmer and toned down look and more so, people are styling it with anything they want. Take a look at these celebs who aced the trend and showed how to style them with ease.

With Jeans

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most fashionable divas in B-town. The 24-year-old diva donned a black strapless corset top that was covered in patterns of roses. The black corset from Lavish Alice featured underwired cups and internal boning giving it a slim fit. She styled her top with ripped jeans. Adding to her glam were her hoop earrings, red lips and dewy makeup. Pretty romantic, right?

Under a Pantsuit

Since pantsuits are now in vogue, why not wear a corset top underneath to add a more powerful touch? Sonakshi Sinha wore a pristine white pantsuit from Studio NK that included a knee-length blazer and wide-legged pants. She layered it over a strapless black corset and accessorised with silver-toned neckpieces and rings and blingy pointy heels. Filled-eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, pink eyelids, blushed cheeks and pink lips rounded off her boss lady look.

With a Mini Skirt

Disha Patani openly flaunts her love for corsets. From tops to gowns, corsets have been her go-to as the star loves to flaunt her perfect frame. Soaring the temperatures high, Disha styled her hot pink corset top with matching flared mini skirt that she wore for a certain shoot. Her hair was styled into curls and wore glittery makeup.

Pair it with a Long Skirt

Katrina Kaif's aqua princess avatar has been doing the rounds ever since she stepped out in this Prabal Gurung number. For Sooryavanshi's promotions, Katrina slipped into a tie-dye blue corset top with tie-up sleeves. Styling it with a flowy skirt in a matching shade, she looked breathtakingly beautiful. She wore oxidised chandbalis and bangles while keeping her makeup subtle.

With a Lehenga

Now, if you want to give it a desi twist, style it over a lehenga like Kiara Advani. The velvet ensemble by Manish Malhotra featured a black corset top with puffed sleeves while the rest of the skirt was heavily embellished. Her diamond necklace and studs complemented her outfit. Centre-parted hair, red lips and kohled sealed her look.

With a Saree

For her Cannes debut in 2019, Kangana Ranaut took traditional clothing on the red carpet up a notch. She wore a golden kanjeevaram saree from the label Madhurya and paired with a gold corset and a contrasting pair of purple gloves. Her curled bun and subtle makeup added a vintage touch to the ensemble looking every bit regal.

So how would you like to style your corset top? And whose look did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

