Janhvi Kapoor keeps her OOTD bright in yellow with a crop top & bootcut jeans: Yay or Nay?

Without having to try too hard your trusted pair of jeans and a cute top can get you to hop into a comfort zone. It's almost every day we may spot some fab-fitting pants that easily get bookmarked. Although we live in a very undecipherable world given the pandemic, it turns out that a good style game shouldn't necessarily die. Your booster shots are the ones to keep you safe and then boosting your style is also a cool thing to look at.

Don't give your sweatpants a push this season. Want to go uber-chic and a little too hot with causals? Janhvi Kapoor's latest look post pilates has us influenced. Oh, your grocery strolls to lunches and dates will now look more glam. She coloured it up great and served a spiffy accessory show. The 24-year-old picked out a yellow ribbed cropped top that featured a collar and a V-neckline that was free of buttons. It sat super tight on her and looked truly sexy when teamed with deep blue boot-cut jeans. She's truly the sunshine star, right?

Did the yellow top remind you of something? Don't get lost in thoughts, her sister Khushi Kapoor in April last year wore a yellow ribbed top with the same neckline in April 2021. Sister twinning goals! But, she too smartly teamed this with high-waist blue ripped jeans and accessorised it with gold hoop earrings and a single dainty chain. Whereas, Janhvi wore hoop earrings, a pink mask, a zebra-printed hobo bag, and sporty shoes. Her dyed hairstyle with middle-partition looked voluminous, breezy, and beautiful!

Do you like Janhvi's look? Let us know in the comments below.

