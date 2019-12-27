Janhvi Kapoor keeps it chic and playful in a black mini dress; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor steps out for the night and opts to keep it chic and playful in a minidress. Check it out

The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor has made sure to create a lot of buzz in just numbered days and there’s no denying that! The actress has been making sure to put her best foot forward and her upcoming movie list s enough proof of it. While the actress has been aceing at her work front, she is also making sure to make a statement when it comes down to fashion. Janhvi is clearly making a shift in fashion as her style is new, fresh and trendy.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as she made quite a lot of heads turn in a black mini dress. The Dhadak actress made quite a lot of bang with her trendy mini dress. She opted for a blazer dress that bore large lapels and patch pockets in the front that gave a sporty touch to the look. Adding to it, she styled it with a black belt that cinched her waist and accentuated her gorgeous curves.

Ms Kapoor then styled the look with a pair of chunky sneakers that added more the whole sporty vibe. She then kept her rest of the look simple with brushed in waves that casually brushed her shoulders. For her glam, the 22-year-old made sure to keep it natural with brushed in eyebrows, mascara and a neutral-toned lip.

