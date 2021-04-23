Janhvi Kapoor keeps it chic in a Rs 24K linen Reiss jumpsuit as she returns from Goa: Yay or Nay?

The actress made her way back to the bay after completing work in the tropical paradise. The actress picked a comfortable yet chic outfit while jet setting back home. Take a look.

It seems like there is no stopping the millennial divas of Bollywood from working. They know how to strike the perfect balance between work and play and don't hesitate from flaunting it either.

Making her way back to the bay after completing work in Goa, Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple and chic with her choice of outfit at the airport.

Known to put comfort ahead of everything else, Janhvi has sported everything from kurtas, jeans and even shorts when need be, to ensure she is comfortable on the flight. Last night, the Roohi actress kept it fresh and flirty in a simple white linen jumpsuit. The Darcy Crop Linen Jumpsuit from Reiss featured a neat collar and a small triangle shaped cut-out at the back. The sleeveless white number also bore two chest patch pockets in the front pockets at her waist and at the back. It also came with an attached sash to give the outfit some shape and highlight her figure. Priced at 320 USD, which roughly converts to INR 24,000, the outfit spells comfort and chic, a perfect pick for the summer!

She accessorised this outfit with a simple slinky necklace, neutral heels, a black tote bag and the mandatory face mask and shield.

Additionally, Janhvi pinned her hair away from her face as she kept a low profile while returning.

We think this outfit is super chic and perfect for a Sunday brunch! What are your thoughts on Janhvi's look? Yay or Nay?

