Janhvi Kapoor keeps it fabulously on fleek in Sureena Chowdhri's black velvet Kaftan: Yay or Nay?

When comfort became your second name, you knew Kaftan ruled your style. It's had such dominance for a long time now and don't we all know how much Kareena Kapoor Khan loved living in these all day long. Give it a shot once and it'll soon be a magnet and that's how you'll be on board with embracing something as effortlessly relaxing and charming as kaftans. These need no pants or skirts to look put together, Kaftans are quite the maxi outfit that'll make a head-turning move.

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a roll with dolling herself up with a metallic gold cut-out dress one day, a black sequin pantsuit the other, and a floral saree when she wants to show us what timeless elegance is all about. Truly a supremely stylish star, right? She's making the month the hottest one and girl, we're so here for it. Here's why we're ready to take the Kaftan obsession ahead. Clad in a black silk full-length number, the 24-year-old was styled by Meagan Concessio in Sureena Chowdhri's fabulous creation. Crafted with something as alluring as plush velvet, this deep neck ensemble got its side of hotness with the eye-arresting pink borders that had gold sequins attached to it. It brought with it a breeze of perfection with the eased fit at the shoulders and a stellar embroidered neckline.

Her outfit too matched her accessories like diamond and oval-shaped earrings and a bracelet from Viange. Janhvi's tresses rested easily with messy waves left free. We love how the dessert played as the ideal backdrop and her makeup too made our jaws drop with kohl so cool that drew the winged eyeliner, glossy pout, cheeks brushed with blush, and highlighter that complemented.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan in three ensembles defined what beyond beautiful is all about: Yay or Nay?