Janhvi Kapoor keeps things trendy and chic in an all white outfit; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor’s style has always been about making a statement with trendy attires. The actress has always ensured that all eyes are on her. Right from red carpet events to making a statement with her street style look, the Dhadak actress always makes sure to bring something new to the table. Today, it proved to be no different as she picked out an all-white trendy look and posted the portraits on her social media platform.

Ms Kapoor picked out a skimpy white sports bra and styled it with a pair of matching shorts that showed off her toned midriff and long legs. Taking things a notch higher, she layered the look with an oversized denim jacket. Instead of wearing the jacket in the normal way, she added extra oomph by putting it off her shoulder and letting the sports bra have its moment. The trendy attire made for a stunning look on her petite frame.

She then elevated her look with her brunette mane. The actress left her hair down in soft waves while she played around with them in the shot. She then kept her makeup confined to neutral tones with definition around the eyes accompanied by loads of mascara. Perfectly contoured and a flawless base added more to the look. She then ditched her jewellery and kept the look confined to her all-white outfit.

Credits :instagram

