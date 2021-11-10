Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 5 Times actresses wore an elegant green saree

Green might not be a go-to colour for many, but it works extremely well with ethnic outfits. The colour may seem a little difficult to wear but that is all a misconception. You can wear a darker shade if you want to steal the spotlight, or a lighter shade when you're in a subtle mood. Green sarees have been quite a rage this festive season.

Janhvi Kapoor

For Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party, Janhvi chose a vibrant green saree from her go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. The embellished saree was bordered with silver mirrors. The eye-catching colour and the mirror work made the actress stand out in a crowd. The chiffon saree was teamed with a matching net blouse. The sleeveless blouse was also decked in the same mirror work. The Gunjan Saxena actress let her outfit do all the talking as she simply opted for only minimal earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is a reigning Gen-Z fashion icon. Her look for Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash in a chiffon saree swept us off our feet. The neo-traditional by Manish Malhotra screamed elegance and comfort and came adorned with the designer's signature styling elements. The green chiffon saree came embroidered with gold patti around the borders. Shanaya wore the six yards with a strappy corset-style blouse adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the ethnic look with heavy jhumkas, gold bracelets and centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a gajra.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked absolutely breathtaking as she was seen sporting a green organza saree by Torani that was teamed with a lime green floral sleeveless blouse. The sheer saree was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also featured scalloped borders that perfectly complemented the attire. The rose boots backless blouse was crafted in pink piping that uplifted the look. Kiara sealed the look with silver jhumkas, contrasting pink bangles and a silver ring.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Indian wear picks often channel the ethereal romanticism of a bygone era. She was seen dressed in an olive green saree by Punit Balana. The highlight of the Padmavat actor’s outfit was its gold hand dori work, which featured on the border of the drape. The star paired the drape with a strappy blouse that also came with gold dori work. Skipping on heavy earrings, Aditi complemented the deep neckline of her blouse with a statement choker.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Dhak Dhak girl donned a gorgeous silk paithani saree from Madhurya Creations. She looked stunning in the real green saree decked in scarlet borders along with gold detailing. Madhuri looked like the perfect Marathi mulgi in the gorgeous Paithani drape teamed with a quarter length sleeves blouse. She completed the look with heavy jewellery, choker, dangler earrings and a gorgeous nathni or nose ring as we call it. She added a desi touch with the typical crescent bindi.

Which actress’ green saree did you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

