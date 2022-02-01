Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 5 Times celebs personified ‘Glitz & Glam’ in monochromatic sequin pantsuits

The word pantsuit often paints a very serious image on our mind and for a few, it might remind of dreaded business meetings and HR officials during campus placements. But the pantsuit need not always be the boring basics and these Bollywood fashionistas show us how to bring in fun party vibes in sequin high pantsuits. While the monochromatic colour makes a statement, the shimmery glam of the outfit is perfect to grab all eyeballs.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked like a Christmas tree in her dazzling emerald green number by Monisha Jaising. Her party-ready number had a metallic touch to it and Deepika raised the hotness quotients going sans-shirt beneath her blazer. Statement earrings by YSL further elevated her glamorous look. For her makeup, the diva went with bold, smokey eyes and neutral lips. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up manner with a bouffant on top to give her locks some volume.

Janhvi Kapoor

When in doubt wear black and let Janhvi Kapoor show you how! The Good Luck Jerry actress sported an all-black look from Zara bedecked with sequins and consisted of lapels that looked camouflaged with the same hue and sequins placed super close. She left her hair open with soft curls in them and her makeup was kept glam to go perfectly with her pantsuit look. Janhvi accessorised her look with gold hoops and rings to round off the look.

Nora Fatehi

Proving that the spread of party-ready ensembles are not confined to shorts and snazzy tops, Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in her Badgley Mischka's pantsuit. Her deep-neck jacket gave enough room to show off her chunky necklaces were stacked upright. Her strappy heels complimented the colour scheme of her look and the diva OTT glamour shall prove that your ensemble is bound to ride the crest of the wave.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has a shimmery touch to almost all her outfits and it would be a shame not to have one glittery pantsuit. Her Amit Aggarwal number with lapel collars and flap pockets perfectly channelled the 80’s disco vibes and the diva looked stunning in her poker-straight hair, purple eyeshadow and diamond earrings.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s edgy pantsuit by Cinq a Sept came in an unusual shade of green and glittered like a shining star. Her jacket came with a waist belt and plunging neckline and the sleeves added its own touch of a party vibe to her look. Kiara opted for subtle makeup and styled her hair in a half-up manner with a few tendrils left loose to frame her face.

Which diva’s shimmery monochromatic pantsuit style do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

