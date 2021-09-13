Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Nora Fatehi: 10 must-have sarees for EVERY occasion from celebrity wardrobes

Sarees are the most elegant attire of all Indian wear. There is a delicacy and grace when a woman wears a saree. Maybe, that is why it is so much loved. It is a dream of every girl to wear it and look fabulous. This is one thing that never goes out of trend. And you can never have enough of them.

Even our B-Town queens love to wear sarees more than anything. Actresses like Aishwarya Rai, , and many more have even taken this traditional wear to Cannes.

With so many new fashion trends, you might be confused about what saree to wear. Here are a few sarees wore by Bollywood divas which you must have in your wardrobe for any occasion.

Silk Saree

This is the one type of saree that is evergreen. Silk sarees are the most regal looking fashion in India. It has a large variety including, Banarasi silk, Chanderi silk, etc. Many Bollywood stars chose to wear a silk saree even for their weddings.

looks like a royal queen in this zari silk saree. With jamdani technique intricate work, the pink saree with green contrast full sleeve blouse was every bit of ethnicity.

Bandhani Saree

Originated from Gujarati culture, the saree has a unique fan base. These are very light and easy-to-wear sarees that look so pretty. These come in fun colours and materials. Kangana wore this yellow bandhani saree with a golden border paired with a plain sleeveless blouse. Even though the saree was quite simple, it looked so chic.

Sequin Saree

These sarees are every bit of glam on their own. You need not even accessorize them. Perfect for a party or a function, this saree is quite popular for the past few years.

Jahnvi Kapoor wore this sequin saree by Manish Malhotra, and she is shining like a diamond. The purple saree had all the glitz and glam and sequinned work all over it.

If you want to stand out in a function just go for this look.

Tye-Dye

With the new evolving trend for tye-dye prints, these sarees are also very famous nowadays. With fun colours, these look absolutely quirky to fashion.

wore this tye-dye pink coloured saree with shades of light pink and a silver mirror work border. This saree is perfect for a simple occasion or a party.

Chikankari Saree

Chinkankari work is quite loved on suits, dresses, tops, etc. However, it looks even more elegant and chic on a saree. With the heavy intricate work, you will look all classy.

Nora looked absolutely regal in this white Chikankari saree with a red border giving the Bengali touch to it. It was filled with sequins all over the work.

These sarees come in with less work which is perfect for a simple day out.

Metallic Saree

These come in metallic shades and also with heavy work of beads, sequins, etc. Quite trendy and glam for parties, weddings, these sarees are a must in your wardrobe.

Kiara Advani wore a Manish Malhotra metallic saree and she looked like an angel. With a sleeveless blouse, the saree was filled with heavy metallic work of beads and sequins.

Georgette Saree

The best material for sarees is georgette. There is a different kind of grace and style in these sarees. These can be simple and heavy. Georgette sarees are very elegant to wear and can be taken from day to night.

Deepika wore a pleated georgette saree and looked stunning as ever. A simple saree with pastel colour blends looked perfect for a day or a night look.

Net Saree

Net is the most delicate form of clothing material, and sarees look a whole different way in it. Net sarees are a whole new level of grace and delicacy on their own.

Jacqueline Fernandes donned a red net saree with embroidered work all over it. She looked like a fire. Paired with a sequin work halter neck blouse, the look of the saree was elevated.

Organza Saree

Organza fabric has a different feel to it. It has stiffness and a shine to it which, makes it unique and glamorous. Sarees look simple and glam at the same time.

wore a pretty red organza saree in the Maldives. It had a print with black on it. The saree looked stunning even at night.

Ruffle Saree

New trends keep coming. Ruffles saree are quite in fashion from last few years. Well, they look so fabulous then how can you not love them. Even simple plain colours look so chic and glam.

Kriti Kharbanda wore a black ruffle saree and she rocked it. Paired with the sequin work blouse it looked even more glam. The ruffles add an edgy look to the attire.

These were the 10 celeb worn sarees you must own to make a festive ready wardrobe with an outfit for every occasion.

