Janhvi Kapoor knows the right way to steal the show in a trendy all white attire; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor is nothing short of a dream in this trendy ensemble. Check it out

The Kapoor offspring, Janhvi Kapoor has been making the most efforts when it comes to her fashion game. You can leave it up to the diva to choose the right attire for any occasion and there’s absolutely no denying that! From sarees to lehengas to even mini dresses, the 22-year-old has been creating quite a lot of buzz with her looks which is why she has bagged a place in quite a lot of our best-dressed lists.

Today, the diva hit the ball out of the park as she stepped out during the day in a pristine white ensemble and boy did she turn heads! The young actress opted for a pair of white pants that bore ruffles all along the sides. She styled it with a matching top that featured a padded strappy bralette with a draped cloth that worked as a great textural element. The white attire was definitely enough to steal the show as the fit of it stole all the attention as it looked great on her toned body.

The Dhadak actress then stole the show as she glammed up for the day in a classic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a mauve lip. Adding to it, she styled her brunette mane in a centre-part.

We are in awe of her look and it is clearly a great fit on the diva. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :manav manglani

Read More