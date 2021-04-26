Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Bollywood divas who looked gorgeous in a corset

Corset is one of the only lingerie trends that signifies royalty and sophistication like no other.

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset had been worn by European women for several centuries as a garment that provided support for the bust and molded the body into a fashionable conical shape. Even though most of us are largely spending our times indoors, one fashion item that seemingly every Bollywood diva has been spotted wearing is the corset. The corset trend now stands for empowerment, with women wearing it to show off or conceal their body on their own terms. Our leading ladies are certainly rocking this trend with utmost grace and are looking absolutely phenomenal. Here, we have shortlisted a few of our favourite corset looks that you should definitely take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor

Floral prints will always be in trend no matter what the season is. The Gen Z actress, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a black strapless corset patterned with roses, which made for a perfect outfit for a romantic date night. The 24-year-old actress kept it easy-breezy by pairing the corset with light wash high-waisted denims. She accessorised the mesmerising outfit with minimal rings and hoop earrings that added a tinge of bling and glam to the ensemble. Her bold red lip stain and rosy cheeks perfectly matched the vibe of the outfit.

Deepika certainly never fails to impress us with her unique style and fashionable twists. She is always on an experimental spree and she nails every look with confidence. The Bajirao Mastani actress was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt with mom jeans. She added a quirky twist to the outfit by topping the shirt with a sheer corset from Dolce and Gabbana. She completed the look with statement heels featuring a big bow on top.

Kriti Sanon

The bubbly Kriti Sanon can rock any fashion trend by simply styling it in her own way. She brought in the corset trend into her fashion wardrobe and ditched the pants by opting for a white shirt dress that she styled with a white corset. The corset accentuated her waist and gave a flattering look. She took the look to the next level by teaming it with a pair of black, thigh-high boots along with minimal rings and earrings. This unconventional look managed to create quite a storm.

With a body like Disha Patani, you can literally pull off any trend and look absolutely stunning. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress is known for keeping all her looks cool and comfortable and yet sizzling. She was spotted wearing a strapless white corset top that perfectly hugged her body and highlighted her curves. The actress paired this top with blue ripped denim jeans and accessorised it with a pearl choker. The outfit was the perfect example of bold and beautiful.

Sonakshi managed to give us major boss lady vibes in this white pantsuit with a trench coat. She was seen wearing a black velvety corset underneath that took the style quotient up a notch. The outfit cinched at her waist and also provided her with a tall frame and a structured silhouette. She amplified the look by accessorising it with stacked necklaces and chunky finger rings.

Which Bollywood diva made you want to wear a corset this season? Let us know in the comments below.

