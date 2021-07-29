Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Bollywood queens slaying in neutral-toned dresses
Classic neutral tones seem to have quietly taken the fashion spotlight in the current times and it is time to update your wardrobe with clean neutral hues! Soft cream, off-white and taupe coloured hues are stylish and perfect to combine with endless options. In addition, neutral hues are essential for your wardrobe in every season, especially neutral-toned dresses. Neutral-toned dresses help you go for a feminine yet modern appeal with minimal efforts. Be it summer, winter or monsoon, our Bollywood divas are finding endless ways to incorporate neutral-tones into their outfits. Here, we have our favourite divas looking gorgeous as ever in neutral-toned outfits.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon managed to combine the neutral hue trend with the corset trend as she stepped out in a neutral-toned corset dress from House Of CB. Her neutral-hued dress was fabricated in satin and featured a sweetheart neckline with gathering details stitched in a mesh that was attached to the underwired cups. The straps gave a halter-neck effect and the corset bodice hugged her body in the most flattering way. Sanon went minimal with accessories as she chose studded fingerings and a delicate layered necklace.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi never disappoints us with her fashion sense. The Gen Z actress went for a more pared down approach as she stepped out in a sultry mini dress in a neutral shade, with a ruched detailing that added texture to the otherwise simple number. Janhvi accessorised the body-hugging, sleeveless dress with minimal silver jewellery pieces. She opted for a link chain and matching rings.
The ravishing Shraddha Kapoor looked radiant as ever as she made quite a statement in a neutral-toned dress by Reem Acra. The corseted dress flawlessly hugged her petite frame. It featured a strapless corset-type bodice that descended into a tulle skirt that added a feminine touch to the look. The dress was decked in intricate embroidery around the bust while a simple belt cinched her waist. She teamed the look with matching strappy heels and flower-shaped diamond earrings.
Ananya Panday
There is no one who gets the millennial and Gen Z style better than Ananya Panday. She was seen dolled up in neutral-toned separates as she attended the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The edgy outfit was designed by Ulyana Sergeenko and while it looked like a dress, it was actually a set of separates featuring a cropped blazer with a bow that tied at the back, paired with a matching fitted mini skirt with a pocket-like leather detailing. Ananya ditched the accessories and simply paired the outfit with matching heels.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan effortlessly jumped onto the neutral-tone bandwagon as she was seen posing in a body-hugging neutral-tone dress. The dress featured full-sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline that drew attention to her décolletage. The delicate tulle trimming on the hem added a romantic touch to the attire. Sara let her outfit take the centre stage as she decided to keep her accessories minimum. She simply rounded off the look with a gold watch.
Which actress looked the best in a neutral-toned dress? Let us know in the comments below.
