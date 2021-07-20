Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: 5 Celeb approved ways to style Barbie pink dresses

One shade that's never going to go out of style and has become gender-neutral with much coaxing and styling, is pink. While shades of pink come and go every season and are a hot favourite especially during the Spring and summer months, one shade of pink that's braved and made it's way well past that and is a hot choice no matter what the season, is Barbie pink.

The oh-so-flattering shade is a part of every celebrity's closet and their pick-me-up colour when all else fails. Here's how they've been styling their Barbie-hued outfits so far.

Ananya Panday

Putting forth a damn good imitation of Kylie Jenner, millennial actress Ananya Panday picked out a latex Barbie pink mini dress that hugged her curves and showed off her hourglass figure. She styled this with a pair of baby pink block heels, pink lips and hair styled into effortless waves.

Janhvi Kapoor

Heading out of the gym, Janhvi Kapoor showed off her lean legs in a Barbie pink wrap-style mini dress that she too styled with suede pink pumps. Her hair was parted in the centre and framed her face well. We got a peek at her glittery gold earrings that worked as the only accessories to this look.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of her upcoming film Mimi, Kriti Sanon picked out a Barbie pink Alex Perry bodycon mini dress with a square neckline and statement sleeves. She did colour blocking right and opted for a pair of bright and colourful stilettos, silver minimal hoop earrings and centre-parted poker-straight hair to complete this look.

Nora Fatehi

The Dilbar star raised the temperature in a ruched satin Barbie pink mini dress that hugged her curves. She styled this high-neck number with a pair of shimmery silver pumps and her hair styled into effortless beachy waves.

Jonas

For the shoot of Isn't It Romantic, PeeCee slipped into a Barbie pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit. She styled the bold yet romantic number with neutral-tone suede heels, hair styled into beachy waves, a sleek gold necklace and hot pink lips to match her outfit.

Who according to you rocked the hot pink dress best? Comment below and let us know.

