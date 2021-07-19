Janhvi Kapoor in a lilac wrap dress gave us a masterclass in making our airport look casually chic

Kick-starting the week after a Sunday seems rather cosy and lazy lately, but for actress Janhvi Kapoor it was about flying out of the city today setting the monsoon gloom aside. While most of her airport archives are packed with chikankari kurta sets and casual denim looks, today was a day where she was papped in a dress slowly cranking up her style preferences regardless of what the weather today feels like. Breezy dresses come with a guaranteed factor of delivering not just a statement but also comfort so you can travel across without experiencing any ickiness through sweat.

Are you about to travel out soon? Keep it effortlessly cool in a wrap pastel dress like the Dhadak actress. The maxi-length lilac dress featured a collar and 3/4th sleeves that almost ended a little below her elbows and it also entailed a little formal element of shirt cuffs without the buttons.

The dress also mimicked a two-piece set style where the top looks like it is tucked inside the high-waist skirt that bears a side slit. While these details sound charming, the drawback of this fabric is such that it’s easily crushable making it look like it isn’t pressed even if you would have done it multiple times.

With no accessories and just a bag to carry her essentials, she opted for a Goyard St. Louis black and white tote. Janhvi opted for a casual pair of black and white sneakers and steered clear from matching it with her OOTD. To sign off her airport look, she clipped up her hair and stuck with minimal makeup that had peach eyeshadows slightly smeared and filled in eyebrows. She didn’t leave her pink and purple mask behind!

What are your thoughts about this outfit? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

