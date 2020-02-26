Janhvi Kapoor looks bewitching in a ruffle cut out blue satin House of ExC dress & unicorn nails: Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor who will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena picked out a lovely ink blue ensemble and we can't get enough of her look!

Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who knows how to make jaws drop. Be it her impeccable gym looks that give us a peek into her luxury handbags and ethnic collection, the actress also knows how to clean up well. Janhvi, who will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena, where she plays the role of Gunjan, an IAF Pilot who was part of the Kargil war, took to her Instagram to share her latest OOTD and we cannot stop staring!

The actress who has a well-structured and toned body picked out an ink blue dress from House of ExC that bore a one-shoulder style and hugged her chest. From waist-on, it featured an asymmetrical cut out that showed off her toned midriff and abs and then flowed seamlessly into a skirt. The skirt featured a high-low hem with a layer of ruffles.

She was styled by Mohit Rai who picked out pastel pink block tie-up heels. A pair of gold hoop earrings with spikes on them and chunky rings completed her look.

Going all out and looking glamours, Janhvi opted for a clean, smooth, flawless base with rosy cheeks and filled-in brows. Glossy neutral lips and loads of highlighter ensured she looked ethereal.

To add a touch of drama, Janhvi also got a manicure that stole heart! With every nail in a different metallic shade of blue we can't help thinking unicorn nails will be the next big thing!

We think Janhvi looks splendid in the outfit that fit her well, complimented her skin tone and was styled fabulously with minimal but noticeable accessories! The look according to us is a big yay!

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

