Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous as she takes the desi route in Arpita Mehta; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor has been loving her drapes and this time around we saw her in a gorgeous saree by Arpita Mehta. Check it out

Sarees have been an absolutely quintessential part in every Indian woman's wardrobe and there's absolutely no denying that! The classic Indian drape has the power to make any kind of woman look good. Not just that, it can be worn to any and every event - from weddings to red carpets and even airports.

While this is the case, the 22-year-old, Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor has been loving her drapes and this time around we saw her in a gorgeous saree by Arpita Mehta. The actress made sure all eyes were on her as she perfectly draped a gorgeous pink saree around her. The saree bore an intricately embroidered border throughout the hem that bore contrasting orange details. She styled it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse that featured seashells along the side. We loved that little addition to the blouse!

Ms Kapoor then glammed up for the night in soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip. Adding to it, she kept her gorgeous long mane open with messy waves brushing her shoulders and a mang tika accessorizing the look. Further, she even added a few layers of chunky bangles.

We cannot seem to take our eyes off how resplendent Janhvi looks in the desi avatar and the colour seems to perfectly complement her. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

