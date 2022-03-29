Janhvi Kapoor looks like the perfect bridesmaid in an off-white Punit Balana lehenga; YAY or NAY?

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. The Gen-Z girl has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The actress has also managed to give us major Indian wear goals with her traditional wear. This year she walked the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI for designer Punit Balana and the actress opted for two magnificent looks.

For her first look, Janhvi walked the ramp as a showstopper in a bright red lehenga. However, the actress also posted images of her second look by the designer in an off-white lehenga from his same collection, Lakshmi. The collection beautifully blends culture and art form deeply rooted in Rajasthan. The breezy material and the soothing colour of the lehenga makes it a perfect bridesmaid wear for a summer wedding.

The ensemble featured a sleeveless blouse adorned with floral print and gold embroidery on the neckline teamed with a matching printed lehenga featuring embellished gota patti on the hem. The attire was completed with a plain white chiffon dupatta entailing the same gold embroidery on the border.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with an elegant kundan and pearl choker, a white bangle and a ring. Janhvi maintained the simplicity of the outfit by keeping her jewellery minimal.

The Roohi actress left her tresses open in soft beachy waves with a middle parting. For her makeup she went for a glossy base, filled-in brows, contrasting pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip shade.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s off-white lehenga? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor was a regal showstopper for Punit Balana in a red lehenga set at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week