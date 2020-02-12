Janhvi Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit: THESE looks from the day gone by are worth a glimpse

Yesterday our beloved Bollywood celebs served us with some stunning fashion moments and they simply can’t be overlooked. Check it out!

Since we were awkward naive girls in our tweens and teens, the leading ladies of Bollywood have been our go to guides when it comes to fashion. Be it any fashion muddle, they have the answer right up their sleeves. From easy breezy airport looks to elaborate ethnic looks, they have covered it all. And it seems quite unfair to not recollect some stunning looks thrown our way yesterday by our favourite ladies of Bollywood. So, we have curated all the looks from the day gone by that are pure gold. Thank us later!

The 46-year-old stunner was snapped yesterday on her way out of the airport and as always we were proffered with yet another classy look. Malaika Arora opted for a leather button down skirt and paired it with tan brown knee length boots. The diva slipped on a creamish white dobby weave top and tucked it in her tan brown skirt. The top featured a vintage crew neck with frill detailing and puffy sleeves with frills around her wrist. She also opted for a delicate golden necklace around her neck. Malaika kept her skin bare and pulled her hair back in a messy bun. She completed her look with a pair of angular shades.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor on her way to the airport yesterday served us with yet another easy breezy look. The 22- year-old diva opted for a cotton floral printed salwar kameez. She paired her floral straight-fit salwar with a long kameez featuring overall small floral motifs. Keeping it within the colour palette, Janhvi completed her look with a pristine white dupatta and a pair of silver jhumkas. She kept her skin bare and let down her voluminous locks. The ‘Dhadak’ actress topped off her look with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

And here we go again! For another casual outing, Janhvi Kapoor made sure all eyes were on her. She opted for a pair of loose-fitted jeans with pocket detailing and paired it with a ribbed white cropped tank top. The diva topped off her look with an uber-cool bag by Off White and a pair of white kicks. For her glam look, she wore metallic eye makeup, glossy pink lip tint and filled in brows. She let down her long locks in perfect curls.

The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood yesterday draped a blush pink sheer saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree’s border was intricately embellished with silver detailings and had a lush silver border. She paired her saree with a sleeveless silver sequin blouse. Madhuri Dixit ornamented her look with diamond and emerald encrusted necklace, earrings and bangles by Gehna Jewellers. For her glam look, she wore ample rosy blush on her cheeks, a deep red lip colour and perfectly done eyeliner. She parted her silky locks in soft waves and let them down on her shoulders.

The Malang star was snapped on her way to co-star Aditya Roy Kapur’s house for a celebratory dinner. Taking the opportunity, she opted for a floral black and red dress. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and a knot detailing with bell sleeves. She adorned her dress’ plunging neckline with a sleek golden chain. Pairing her dress with cool white kicks, she topped off her look. She went makeup free and kept her velvety locks tousled.

There is no denying that yesterday’s looks were pure gold. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

